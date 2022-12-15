You might want to check your liquor cabinet this week, as one brand of spirits has been pulled from shelves due to “high levels of copper.”

Taynton Bay Spirits’ bottles of its Pickle Vodka products have been recalled from the marketplace.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is warning the general public, as well as restaurants and institutions, not to consume, use, sell, or serve the contaminated product.

The Pickle Vodka has been sold in both British Columbia and Alberta, as well as online, which suggests it may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

If you think you may have the product in question, you’re advised to either return it from where you bought it or to throw it away immediately.

The recall was prompted by Taynton Bay Spirits after some illnesses were reported that may be associated with the Pickle Vodka.

If you think you may have become ill after consuming this product, the CFIA advises you to contact your healthcare provider.