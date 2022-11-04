Canadian Taylor Swift fans face difficult choices ahead of The Eras Tour

It’s never been a more tense time to be a Taylor Swift fan living in Canada. After dropping her latest album, Midnights, on October 21, Swift announced on November 1 that she’d go on tour.

The Eras Tour already has dates set for the United States. International dates, including concerts in Europe and Canada, are expected to be announced later.

In the meantime, that has Swifties in Canada stuck between a rock and a hard place.

Either they buy concert tickets for US shows, or, they play a dangerous waiting game and hope for Canadian tour dates to be announced.

i’m deadly serious i have real anxiety over taylor swift right now… do i wait to see if she adds canada in the international tour or do i buy tickets to the us tour to be safe??? this is the biggest risk of my life — kiersten ☃️ (@hausofkiersten) November 1, 2022

taylor swift canada tour to all provinces PLEASEEEEE — comet🎗 (@d1sasteroid) October 17, 2022

Miss Taylor Swift better announce Canada tour dates ASAP before I drive to Boston to see her (again) — Yoni Mitchell (@jillpineau) November 1, 2022

ALL CANADIAN SWIFTIES: are we holding out and hoping she comes to canada? or are we buying tickets to a show in the states? HELP #taylorswift #TheErasTour — Maia Boudreau (@MaiaBoudreau) November 2, 2022

It’s an anxiety weighing heavily on Taylor Swift fans coast-to-coast who are looking at dropping thousands of dollars on concert tickets, airfare, and accommodation to guarantee they’ll see The Eras Tour. Plus, fans have to double-check that if they potentially go to the US to see Swift, they aren’t missing out on important events like weddings.

It’s been five years since Canadians saw Swift north of the 49th parallel during the Reputation Stadium Tour in 2018.

The Eras Tour is described as “a journey through the musical eras of my career,” said Swift, and the first leg of the tour has already been announced.

I’m enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!) The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the US, with international dates to be announced as soon as we can!https://t.co/KFuqvrhSGo pic.twitter.com/eVyTcuW8sK — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 1, 2022

Fans can already sign up to be on the waitlist to buy tickets for The Eras Tour – and many Canadians already have.

Daily Hive’s Laine Mitchell has a strategy. He signed up to buy tickets for Seattle and Los Angeles performances. “I think she’ll only do Toronto, and by the time I factor in time, plus hotel, plus flights…I may as well go to the West Coast of the USA at that point,” said Mitchell.

Hogan Short, from Daily Hive’s Dished Team, said, “I am confident she will announce Canadian dates.”

“It would be wild not to, but it’s odd that it isn’t integrated into the tour already,” he said. “I was lucky enough to see her on the 1989 tour, and I need that magic back in my life.”

Verified Fan Presales will start on November 15, and Canadians who signed up may have a shot at buying concert tickets for US dates.

T-Swift fans, what are your plans for The Eras Tour?