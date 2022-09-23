Clashing reports about Taylor Swift performing at Super Bowl Halftime Show 2023
The internet is buzzing with reports about Taylor Swift possibly playing the Super Bowl Halftime show next year.
Speculations about whether Swift was going to play at the 2023 Halftime Show began when the NFL announced that Apple Music was sponsoring the event.
Pepsi has been sponsoring the Halftime Show for nearly 10 years.
View this post on Instagram
Variety spoke to three sources “close to the situation” who said Swift was slated for the event. Following their story, several other sources, including Bleacher Report and RapTV, reported the same.
But don’t get your hopes up just yet — many news sources, including People and TMZ, are now counter-reporting on the topic and saying that Swift will not get the crowd grooving at the Super Bowl.
Meanwhile, Swifties are practically praying for the rumours to be true.
It’s about damn time they gave Taylor Swift a Super Bowl halftime show performance! pic.twitter.com/QmuzSqQOQL
— Midnights commentary (@tsmidnightsts10) September 23, 2022
- You might also like:
- Fans lose composure as Taylor Swift announces surprise fall "Midnights" album drop (VIDEO)
- Taylor Swift denies claim that she's the worst celebrity CO2 polluter this year
- https://dailyhive.com/vancouver/alberta-woman-terminal-cancer-taylor-swift-selena-gomez-tiktok
Regardless of whether Swift’s Halftime Show deal is true or not, her ongoing success makes her a prime candidate for the show.
Last month, the star won an award in the Best Music Video category at the star-studded 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.
While receiving the award, Swift surprised fans by announcing that her new album, Midnights, is scheduled to drop this fall.
“I thought it might be a fun moment to tell you that my brand new album comes out October 21,” she said, having to pause multiple times as fans’ screams interrupted her.
Last year, Toronto’s very own The Weeknd headlined the event. In 2020, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira put on an unforgettable show. Maybe it’s time to see Swift stir up the stage.