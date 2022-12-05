Taylor Swift fans sue Ticketmaster after chaotic concert ticket sales

Taylor Swift fans don’t play when it comes to seeing her live.

Chaotic Ticketmaster pre-sales and public sales for the pop star’s The Eras Tour left millions of fans with no tickets.

Now, Swifties want justice.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, 26 of Swift’s fans are suing Ticketmaster and its parent company Live Nation Entertainment for “unlawful conduct,” accusing the ticket giant of intentional deception, fraud, price fixing, antitrust violations, and more.

The group is asking that the companies be fined US$2,500 (CDN$3,367) for each violation if found guilty. With millions of angry, ticket-less fans, that fine could add up.

Filed in a California court on Friday, the lawsuit says the ticket distribution company was supposed to send “verified” Swift fans a pre-sale code on November 14, but thousands either didn’t get the code or were sent malfunctioning ones.

The complainants also accuse Ticketmaster of imposing higher prices on fans in the presale, sale, and resale market, reported CNN.

On top of that, the lawsuit claimed that the ticket giant practiced intentional deception because the company controls not only the primary ticket sale market but also profits off of the resale of tickets in the secondary market by adding a service fee to its fan-to-fan exchange.

“Ticketmaster is a monopoly that is only interested in taking every dollar it can from a captive public,” reads the lawsuit.

The ticket sale fiasco went on for weeks and culminated when Ticketmaster cancelled public sales for Swift’s tour in November due to “high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory.”

Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow’s public on-sale for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been cancelled. — Ticketmaster (@Ticketmaster) November 17, 2022

Even Swift herself was pissed off at Ticketmaster.

The Grammy award-winning artist posted a message in her Instagram stories on November 19, sharing her thoughts on the fallout from her tour’s ticket sales.

“It’s really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties, and excruciating for me to just watch mistakes happen with no recourse,” she said.

We’ll see if justice will be served for Swifties.

Daily Hive has reached out to Ticketmaster and Live Nation for comment.

With files from Daily Hive Staff