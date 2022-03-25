A Look Inside: $23.5M Ritz-Carlton mega condo with 180-degree views (RENDERINGS)

What’s better than one luxury condo? Well, four, of course.

This condo is far from your ordinary Toronto home.

Located at the Ritz-Carlton at 183 Wellington Street West, it combines several units to create one mega condo that spans 5,845 square feet and it truly is the epitome of high-end living.

Andy Taylor, senior vice president sales, broker, at Sotheby’s International Realty Canada said the condo is currently being offered exclusively and won’t be listed on MLS.

“As such we have not been allowing many showings since it is still a construction site,” he said. “The response to the suite so far, however, from prospective buyers has been amazing and we look forward to being in a position to show the suite in person.”

The mega unit is designed by Crayon Design and will have some amazing features one would expect for a condo of that price. The condo will have three bedrooms plus two dens and five bathrooms.

So what will it be like living in a $23.5 million condo at the Ritz?

First off, there’s no such thing as lining up for the elevator here because the unit comes with two private elevator access that enter directly into the suite. There’s also two service entrances for concierge and hotel deliveries so you won’t have to struggle with those Amazon boxes.

Guests will no doubt be stunned by the 180-degree views of downtown and Lake Ontario from the east-facing windows. The place is so huge it has a north and south living room.

When it comes to meal times, the kitchen comes with fully integrated appliances and a built-in pantry. There’s also a glass-enclosed wine cellar where you can display your super expensive vintage wines. But if you don’t feel like cooking, no problem. You can order from the Ritz-Carlton’s catering/private dining service.

Set the mood and listen to your favourite Spotify playlist anywhere in the home since there are built-in speakers in all the main rooms. You can also control any of the three fireplaces using the Creston smart system.

And when it’s time to wind down, the primary bedroom comes with an ensuite bathroom with heated marble floors, a freestanding soaker tub, and a steam shower.

Residents also have access to other amenities such as a gym, a fitness centre, a spa, coffee bar, indoor pool and hot tub, and valet parking.

Taylor said that, so far, interested buyers have been amazed by the views, functionality, and grandeur of the space.

“There is one area in the suite where you can see right through the suite from the north big city lights to the lake on the south,” he said. “It really is something to behold!”

When asked if he thinks the unit will sell for aver asking price, he said, “It would be great if it did! It’s simply too hard to predict, however.”