It's tax season: Here are six tax incentives Canadian homeowners should take advantage of

Owning a home in Canada isn’t cheap, but luckily, there are tax credits and benefits that can help you get some extra cash to maintain your dream home, especially with the beginning of tax season.

The country is facing a cost-of-living crisis, which is made up of soaring food prices and unaffordable housing, to name a few.

Costs are at the forefront of most Canadians’ minds right now, especially homeowners. With high interest not showing signs of dipping, homeowners might wonder how to renovate existing properties for evolving needs.

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) has shared some great tax incentives Canadian homeowners should know about.

“We know people are looking for housing options for aging parents or for a family member with a disability. You might be a senior who needs to make some modifications to your home to enhance your mobility,” reads a release.

“Or are you curious about multigenerational housing where more than one generation live under the same roof? Whatever the case, the cost of making modifications to your home is likely a factor.”

According to the CRA and other financial institutions, here are six tax credits and benefits you should take advantage of if you own a home.

The MHRTC could provide a valuable refundable credit for eligible expenses related to qualifying renovations to create a self-contained secondary unit for someone to reside with their family.

For example, if you want to build a self-contained basement unit for your parents to live in your home, this tax credit could help you.

You could claim up to $50,000 in expenditures for each completed qualifying renovation. For each eligible claim, the tax credit is 15% of your costs, up to a maximum of $7,500.

The HATC non-refundable tax credit is for eligible home renovation or alteration expenses, with an annual expense limit of $20,000.

If you bought your first home last year, you might qualify for the First-Time Home Buyers’ Tax Credit (HBTC) of $10,000, which adds $1,500 to your tax refund. You can make sure you’re eligible for the tax incentive here.

Home buyers’ tax credit for people with disabilities

If you, your spouse or common-law partner is a person with disabilities, you might be able to take advantage of the HBTC, even if you aren’t a first-time home buyer. You can check if you qualify here.

Tax deductions from moving for work

You can deduct all your moving costs if you got a new job last year and had to move at least 40 km closer to your new workplace.

Yes, that means you can claim the costs of flights, movers, selling real estate, getting out of a lease or mortgage, and temporary housing — which can add up to a lot.

Self-employment or work-from-home tax credits

If you have a business and work from home, you can claim business-use-of-home expenses. You can also claim car travel expenses — make sure you keep this info on record.

If you’re not self-employed but you work from home for your job, you can still claim those expenses. Last year, eligible employees got up to $500 back if they worked from home for a maximum of 250 days.