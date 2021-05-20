The Joseph Richard Group (JRG) has been seriously busy lately, and the hospitality group just announced another new venture is in the works. This time, it’s a partnership with the Ledgeview Golf & Country Club in Abbotsford.

JRG and the Ledgeview Golf Society have partnered to launch a new food and beverage concept called Tavern on the Green.

Dished Vancouver is told Tavern on the Green is slated to open soon at the golf course’s clubhouse.

It will offer a wide selection of premium beverages, quality food, and great service to golfers and non-golfers alike.

Tavern aims to be more than just a spot for a post-golf beer, but also a community hub for the City of Abbotsford.

In addition to that concept, JRG will be launching a full-service event space at this location branded as Hillside Events as well.

“On behalf of the City of Abbotsford and Abbotsford City Council, I’d like to congratulate the Ledgeview Golf and Country Club Society and The Joseph Richard Group on their new partnership,” says Abbotsford Mayor, Henry Braun.

“The City is nearing the completion of the Ledgeview Clubhouse facility at the golf course, and through this partnership, Abbotsford residents and visitors to our community will soon be able to enjoy world-class events and dining at this brand-new community amenity.”

We’ll keep you posted when more details and an exact opening date is revealed. Stay tuned!

Tavern on the Green

Address: Ledgeview Golf Club — 35997 McKee Road, Abbotsford