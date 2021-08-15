"Targeted" shooting in Surrey sends one man to hospital

The RCMP are investigating after a “targeted” shooting in Surrey sent one man to hospital.

Surrey RCMP said officers were called to the 10100 block of 152nd Street just after midnight on August 15 for reports that shots had been fired.

Upon arrival, police “located evidence” that a shooting had taken place, and located one man suffering from a gun shot wound.

Police did not comment on the victim’s condition, but said that he had been transported to hospital for treatment.

“The investigation is in its early stages,” the RCMP said. “At this time, this incident does not appear to be a random act, but rather targeted at this male.”

Officers are canvassing the neighbourhood where the shooting occurred and are speaking with witnesses to gather more information on the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers via 1-800-222-8477.