Man in custody after multiple reports of shots fired in Surrey

Surrey RCMP are investigating three separate incidents of shots fired on Saturday night, and are asking witnesses to come forward.

The shootings took place on August 7 between 8 and 11 pm.

In addition to these three events, Delta Police responded to a separate incident on the same night, believed to be connected to the three Surrey shootings.

Surrey RCMP said that the shots fired resulted in damage to vehicles and one property, but no one was physically injured.

“All four incidents are believed to be connected to one suspect who is now in custody,” said Surrey RCMP Media Relations Officer Corporal Vanessa Munn.

The first shooting took place just past 8 pm, in the 6900 block of 127A Street. The second shooting took place over two hours later, just before 10:30 pm, in the 12900 block of 73A Street. The final incident took place just before 11 pm, in the 6600 block of 132 street.

The Delta incident transpired after the Surrey shootings, just after 11:33 pm, in the 7900 block of 114A Street.

A 28-year-old male suspect was taken into custody by police just after midnight on Sunday.

The motive has not yet been uncovered, but the RCMP are suggesting that these shootings are not directly linked to the Lower Mainland Gang Conflict.

Officers are canvassing neighbourhoods and speaking with witnesses to gather more information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. If they wish to remain anonymous, they should contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.