Two arrested after man stabbed at Metro Vancouver strip club

Two suspects have been arrested after a man was stabbed at a Metro Vancouver strip club on Sunday.

New Westminster Police (NWPD) said officers were called to the Paramount Gentleman’s Club in downtown New Westminster around 2 am on August 8 for reports of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, officers found one man suffering from stab wounds and administered first aid until paramedics arrived.

Police said the victim was taken to hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Two suspects were located a short distance away and were “safely” arrested following a short foot pursuit.

“At this time, we believe this is an isolated incident,” said Sergeant Sanjay Kumar.

“There may be additional witnesses to this assault that have yet to speak to police, and we are encouraging those people to come forward.”

The NWPD said its Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact investigators at 604-529-2430.