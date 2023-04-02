Targeted shooting in Chilliwack results in one death and serious injury

A man in Chilliwack has died and another person is in hospital with serious injuries after shots were fired in what RCMP believe was targeted.

Mounties explain that it responded to reports of a public shooting in the Sardis area of Chilliwack near 44000-block of Watson Road around 6:50 pm Saturday.

RCMP officers that responded found an adult man suffering from gunshot wounds and a second adult with injuries.

“As a result, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called and is working closely with the Chilliwack RCMP Serious Crime Team,” police said.

While the investigation is ongoing and in its early stages, investigators believe the shooting was targeted and related to the Lower Mainland Gang Conflict.

“We’re asking anyone who was in the 44000-block of Watson Road with dashcam video between 5 pm and 7 pm or who may have witnessed the shooting to contact the Chilliwack RCMP immediately,” Corporal Martin Godard said. “At this time, we don’t believe there is any further risk to the public.”

This is the third Chilliwack shooting in eight days.

Last Saturday a shooting in the city left two people injured and on Tuesday a shooting sent one person to hospital with an injury.

Police said these shootings in Chilliwack were also believed to be targeted.

Anyone with information about the most recent shooting is urged to contact the IHIT Info Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at [email protected].