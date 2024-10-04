Ex-Canucks winger Tanner Pearson signs with new team

Former Vancouver Canucks winger Tanner Pearson has found a new home.

The forward has agreed to a one-year deal with the Vegas Golden Knights worth $775,000. He was attending the team’s training camp on a professional tryout.

“Tanner has done all the little things. He’s a guy who has played in the league and he has some offense too,” said Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy in a press release. “I’ve liked the way he’s played and he is a character person as well.”

This is Pearson’s fifth NHL stop as he also played for the Los Angeles Kings, Pittsburgh Penguins, Canucks, and Montreal Canadiens in the past.

Pearson has struggled with health issues during the recent part of his career. A hand injury suffered while with Vancouver needed multiple surgeries after running into complications. He suffered another hand injury when he was on the Canadiens.

The original hand injury was so severe that Pearson underwent at least six different surgeries. There was also some concern that it was mishandled by doctors.

“I’m not gonna share my personal opinion [on the injury],” said the forward at the time. “People that need to know, know what’s going on. And I’m going to keep it that way.

“Look, I’m just trying to get my hand back. I’m just trying to go home and be a dad and be with my kids and be able to play at the moment.”

As a result, Pearson has played just 68 games over the past two seasons combined. However, the 32-year-old has proved to be a solid depth scorer when healthy.

He’s expected to start in the Golden Knights’ bottom six, where he will be able to add a scoring touch. Pearson has 138 goals and 147 assists for 285 points in 644 career games.

The Ontario native also brings a winning pedigree as he helped the Kings capture the Stanley Cup in 2014. That experience will be valuable for a Golden Knights team that is trying to contend this year.