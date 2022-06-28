NewsCoronavirus

Freedom Convoy co-organizer Tamara Lich arrested for breaching bail conditions

National Trending Staff
National Trending Staff
|
Jun 28 2022, 2:45 pm
Freedom Convoy co-organizer Tamara Lich arrested for breaching bail conditions
@blindmondayofficial/Instagram

Tamara Lich, one of the organizers behind the “Freedom Convoy” occupation who was granted bail on March 7, has be arrested once again.

Lich was taken into custody in the Alberta city of Medicine Hat for “breach of court conditions,” said Ottawa Police.
Authorities added that Lich will be returning to Ottawa to for her court appearance

During January and February of this year, Lich played a key role in mobilizing the protest against COVID-19 mandates. The capital was at a standstill for three weeks due to demonstrations. She was arrested on February 18 for obstruction of law enforcement, intimidation, and mischief. Lich’s bail was capped at a bond of $25,000.

“This is disgusting,” said Maxime Bernier, leader of the People’s Party of Canada. “Tamara Lich is a political prisoner and the Liberal regime is persecuting her like all authoritarian regimes do with dissidents. We will continue to support this courageous woman.”

Others are speculating on the ways Tamara Lich might’ve violated her bail conditions, which have not been revealed in clarity by police.

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
National Trending StaffNational Trending Staff
+ News
+ Coronavirus
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.