Freedom Convoy co-organizer Tamara Lich arrested for breaching bail conditions

Tamara Lich, one of the organizers behind the “Freedom Convoy” occupation who was granted bail on March 7, has be arrested once again.

Lich was taken into custody in the Alberta city of Medicine Hat for “breach of court conditions,” said Ottawa Police.

Authorities added that Lich will be returning to Ottawa to for her court appearance

Tamara Lich has been arrested in Alberta for breach of court conditions (Canada-wide warrant). She will be returned to Ottawa to appear in Court. — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) June 28, 2022

During January and February of this year, Lich played a key role in mobilizing the protest against COVID-19 mandates. The capital was at a standstill for three weeks due to demonstrations. She was arrested on February 18 for obstruction of law enforcement, intimidation, and mischief. Lich’s bail was capped at a bond of $25,000.

“This is disgusting,” said Maxime Bernier, leader of the People’s Party of Canada. “Tamara Lich is a political prisoner and the Liberal regime is persecuting her like all authoritarian regimes do with dissidents. We will continue to support this courageous woman.”

This is disgusting. Tamara Lich is a political prisoner and the Liberal regime is persecuting her like all authoritarian regimes do with dissidents. We will continue to support this courageous woman.https://t.co/7jAXMD5Qaa — Maxime Bernier (@MaximeBernier) June 28, 2022

Others are speculating on the ways Tamara Lich might’ve violated her bail conditions, which have not been revealed in clarity by police.

Tamara Lich was seen attending a gathering with the domestic terrorism cell ‘Holdfast’ in Ontario last week. Story is emerging as to what led to her arrest related to breach of her bail conditions. #FreeDumbConvoy pic.twitter.com/Qa1dXkNsyP — Isis Wise (@IsisWise) June 28, 2022