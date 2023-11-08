Delta Police find dangerous item in tainted Halloween candy

On Tuesday, November 7, a Metro Vancouver police force received a report of a metal paper clip embedded in a piece of candy that was collected on Halloween.

The candy, a piece of chocolate, was collected in North Delta, and the Delta Police Department says it has only received one report of candy tampered with.

Delta Police is investigating and is also urging parents to check the candy their kids collected on Halloween.

Some warning signs police have warned to look for include punctured wrappers, opened packages, or other forms of tampering.

Delta Police have also asked residents to call 604-946-4411 if they believe their children’s candy has been tampered with.

“If you are simply unsure about a piece of candy, throw it out.”

On Nov 7, the DPD received a report of Halloween candy with metal paper clip pieces in the chocolate from North Delta. Please check your children’s candy. If you find tampered candy, call the DPD at (604)946-4411. If you are unsure about a piece of candy, throw it out. pic.twitter.com/Ah2iMozS5m — Delta Police Department (@deltapolice) November 8, 2023

Following last Halloween, a similar incident occurred in Metro Vancouver when a child was hospitalized after eating tainted Halloween candy that contained THC. That incident occurred in Richmond.