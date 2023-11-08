NewsCrime

Delta Police find dangerous item in tainted Halloween candy

Amir Ali
Nov 8 2023, 11:24 pm
Roman_studio/Shutterstock

On Tuesday, November 7, a Metro Vancouver police force received a report of a metal paper clip embedded in a piece of candy that was collected on Halloween.

The candy, a piece of chocolate, was collected in North Delta, and the Delta Police Department says it has only received one report of candy tampered with.

Delta Police is investigating and is also urging parents to check the candy their kids collected on Halloween.

Some warning signs police have warned to look for include punctured wrappers, opened packages, or other forms of tampering.

Delta Police have also asked residents to call 604-946-4411 if they believe their children’s candy has been tampered with.

“If you are simply unsure about a piece of candy, throw it out.”

Following last Halloween, a similar incident occurred in Metro Vancouver when a child was hospitalized after eating tainted Halloween candy that contained THC. That incident occurred in Richmond.

