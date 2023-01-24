It has been quite an exciting time lately when it comes to announcements from Taco Bell.

In addition to recently bringing back the beloved Mexican Pizza to locations across Canada for a limited time, the American-based chain of fast-food restaurants revealed some major expansion plans are in the works.

The purveyor of quick, Mexican-inspired eats revealed an unprecedented expansion plan for 200 Taco Bell restaurants to open across the country within the next eight years.

This expansion will more than double its existing location count in the country and is made possible by Redberry Restaurants, one of Canada’s largest restaurant operators.

Dished shared this initial announcement a few weeks back, and now, we’ve got some more details to share about the Canadian expansion plans.

Hot on the heels of Redberry opening its first newly built Taco Bell in London, Ontario, the brand shares what regions we can expect to see new locations popping up in over the next eight years.

“The remainder of the build-out is planned for British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Ontario.”

Redberry is currently “negotiating and finalizing the first dozen prospective sites” for 2024.

For fans of the chain living in Vancouver, a city where there are currently no Taco Bell locations listed, we have a glimmer of hope for you.

While nothing is confirmed, Dished is told “Vancouver is on the target list,” and that’s enough to send our Crunchwrap Supreme-loving hearts a-fluttering.

In the meantime, there are a handful of Taco Bell locations in Surrey, Coquitlam, and Langley you can head to if you need to get your fix.