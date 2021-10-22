

Made in Vancouver is a collaboration between Vancity and Daily Hive. Together, we’re turning the spotlight onto local businesses, organizations, and individuals who are helping to create a healthy local economy.

Looking to explore new relationships? Try this new card game perfect for modern romantics wanting to meet others.

Swoon is a deck of 52 question cards designed to cut through the small talk and get down to what matters.

The goal of this card game was to create a product that encourages being present on dates, help people find love, and create a culture around being open and real in romantic relationships.

Vancity has been supporting people in our communities since 1946. As part of our Made in Vancouver series spotlighting local businesses, we talked to Sophia Cheng, team member at Swoon, about finding a fresh approach to modern dating. Learn more about what Vancity is doing in your community at vancity.com

“Let’s face it — dating can be awkward, stiff and a little uncomfortable. Facing our own frustrations with modern dating, we wanted to create a game to get players away from their digital devices and connect with the person in front of them,” said Cheng.

She told us that their inspiration was fueled by their own experiences and feedback they received from their friends who played Swoon on their dates.

“It made us realize we have stumbled on something powerful that can really help people who are looking for a real connection,” she said.

The idea behind swoon is to bring them out on your next date and flip a card every time there is a lull in the conversation.

“By the end of the game, you will know if your person is sitting in front of you or not.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swoon Cards (@swooncards)

She told us that they have seen first-hand how their cards have helped create a culture around being real and open with one’s partner or potential relationship.

“Most businesses are focused on their growth; we’re focused on our impact. We know that real love is rare: it requires patience, trust, and intimacy to thrive. We created Swoon to elevate modern dating in a fun and easy way,” she said.

In fact, their co-founder Savannah Golding met her partner just under a year ago. They played Swoon from the outset of their relationship which allowed them to learn a lot about one another very quickly.

Also, their other co-founder Reza Housmand met his partner when he and Golding were developing Swoon Cards.

“She was the first person he played with and that set a precedent around vulnerability, honesty and respect. This has carried through to their relationship.”

“Every once in a while, they pull the cards out to reset and reconnect,” said Cheng.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swoon Cards (@swooncards)

You can grab their cards from their website here.

“We believe that life is better when you’re in love, vulnerability is your superpower, and every date should be an opportunity to learn something new about your partner. Our product was designed to help players find real love and fill awkward silences with meaningful conversation.”