This bridal box has everything you need to plan and enjoy your wedding

Calling all brides to be! Stressed about wedding planning? This new product has the essentials needed to plan, execute and enjoy your big day.

Launched this year, the “Almost Married Bridal Box,” is designed by Aly Armstrong, head of Aly Armstrong Event Planning & Design.

Armstrong told Daily Hive that her business collaborated with other brands for all items in the box and also created a few of her own.

“We worked with a local stationery company to customize a wedding planning journal to help keep couples organized and on track throughout their planning process. This wedding planner is included in the bridal box and also available on its own,” she said.

Aside from the wedding planner, the bridal box includes:

Keepsake box for memories

Diamond pen

Velvet ring box

Rose quartz roller

Melanie auld jewelry earrings

Dew edit ivory stain headband

Brunette the Label ‘Bride’ hair clip

Luna Bronze body exfoliant

Blush Wedding Photography digital workbook promo

Reward Fitness Studio virtual fitness membership

Minted customer promo code

Londre Bodywear custom promo code

Smash + Tess custom promo code

Emma Hair custom promo code

It was important to her to support other local and women-founded brands.

For example, she partnered Dew Edit for the headband, founded by Vancouverites Kaitlyn Bristowe and Clio De la Llave. Another one is the Brunette the Label “Bride” hair clip, a Vancouver and female-owned brand.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Almost Married Bridal Gift Box (@almostmarriedco)

Armstrong was inspired to create the box when a couple of years ago, she recognized a need to create the perfect gift for all brides.

“When COVID hit and 9o per cent of my business was wiped out, as a result, it felt like the perfect time to pivot and create an e-commerce brand.The Almost Married Bridal Box fills a niche gap in the market and is a great gift to buy someone as an engagement or Bridal Shower gift,” she said.

“I wanted to provide couples with the tools to support them with their planning, especially if they don’t have a hired wedding planner and the goodies in the box they can wear, use and enjoy leading up to their big day and beyond.”

Additionally, given the uncertainty right now, she said building an e-commerce brand is a new business model for them but is a sustainable and scalable concept.

She hopes that focusing on recurring revenue will help them to create a more predictable future while catering to the needs of Brides all over North America.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Almost Married Bridal Gift Box (@almostmarriedco)

She told Daily Hive that she has a great passion for what she does and enjoys her work tremendously.

“I’ve learned over the years to say no to things that don’t serve me which in turn creates space for people and projects that do. My work and work-life balance is better as a result,” she said.

“I can also attribute my success to having a business mentor and working closely with hundreds of entrepreneurs through the Entrepreneurs Organization. The peer-to-peer support and mentorship has changed my life and the trajectory of my career.”

With have several years of experience in this industry, Armstrong said she know what Brides want and love.

You can buy the “Almost Married Bridal Box” or the “Almost Married Wedding Planner retails” online at their website.