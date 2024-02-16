Zadorov punctuates Canucks win over Red Wings with Griddy celebration

How sweet revenge must taste for the Vancouver Canucks.

After losing to the Detroit Red Wings and watching Jake Walman hit the Griddy in overtime last week, tonight they got a chance at payback. They took full advantage as they beat the Red Wings 4-1. Nikita Zadorov even got to return the favour with a Griddy of his own.

Zadorov mocking Walman with the Griddy after his freakouts is how you grow the game. We need more of this stuff. Great entertainment. #Canucks (Via: Sportsnet) pic.twitter.com/rjNLv6eIGT — Grady Sas (@GradySas) February 16, 2024

“I’m not as good as those guys in red,” said the Russian defenceman about his dancing skills after the game.

Zadorov hit the dance move after separating Walman from Nils Höglander. The Canucks forward and Red Wings defenceman were tussling after the whistle.

Zadorov taunting Walman with the Griddy after a whistle is incredible lmao pic.twitter.com/ido7vje6Ly — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) February 16, 2024

“I see the bigger guy going against our young, smaller guy,” said Zadorov after the game about his stepping in to support his teammate. “That should be a role that should be in this league. That’s what my teammates expect from me so I’ve got to do that.”

The left-handed defenceman also scored his first goal with the Canucks, something he called a “relief.”

Nikita Zadorov 150th defenceman to score a goal in a #Canucks uniform pic.twitter.com/pjMQGu1Wd0 — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) February 16, 2024

The All-Swedish line of Elias Lindholm, Elias Pettersson, and Höglander powered the Canucks to the 4-1 win on Thursday night. The trio was on the ice for three of the team’s four goals.

Lindholm, who was playing his first home game at Rogers Arena, scored two by himself, including a laser from way outside in the first period.

Elias Lindholm scores his first Canucks goal at home. 🚨 pic.twitter.com/kXxCH4NG8c — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 16, 2024

Pettersson had three assists on the night. The team’s leading scorer is showing more chemistry with his new teammate Lindholm with each passing contest.

“Another Swede, another Elias. It’s perfect,” said Pettersson about his new linemate after the game.

The Canucks’ penalty kill was put to the test as they had a ton of minor penalties. However, they escaped from all 10 short-handed minutes unscathed, thanks in large part to contributions from Noah Juulsen and Filip Hronek.

“I thought it was just all PK,” said Thatcher Demko after the game. “A lot of time under duress there and I thought our group did a great job of managing that and getting back to work after we got the kill.”

Demko made 27 saves to capture his league leading 30th victory of the season. He made several huge stops and even had a solid attempt at a goalie goal late in the game.

“Guys are making dance moves in overtime, so might as well go for the empty net as the goalie,” said Zadorov after the game about the goalie goal attempt.

With the win, the Canucks became the first NHL team to reach the 80-point barrier. They have a six point lead over the rest of the league and have nearly matched the 83 points they managed last season.

The Canucks are back in action on Saturday night as they host the Winnipeg Jets. The puck drops for that game at 7 pm PT.