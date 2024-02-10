The Vancouver Canucks have plenty of reasons to be upset after today’s 4-3 overtime loss to the Detroit Red Wings.

For starters, it was a game in which they led 3-1 heading into the third period. It also marks their second straight loss, as they fell to the Boston Bruins by a 4-0 final on Thursday night. That said, what was most frustrating of all, particularly to the fanbase, was the celebration from Jake Walman after scoring the overtime winner.

Jake Walman (@walman_9) nets the @Energizer overtime winner on the penalty shot! Guess what his celly was… 🕺 pic.twitter.com/EHX5Lgd0bU — NHL (@NHL) February 10, 2024

Walman, as he has done a few separate times on overtime winners early in his career, pulled out the Griddy for the fans in attendance at Little Caesars Arena. Despite having done it a few times before, Canucks fans were none too pleased to see it done against their team.

With the loss, the Canucks record falls to 34-12-6 on the season, though they still sit one point ahead of the Bruins for first place in NHL standings. They’ll be right back at it tomorrow, as they head to Washington to take on the Capitals in hopes of snapping their two-game skid. Puck drop in that one is set for 10:30 am PT.