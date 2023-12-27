Eight different players score for Canada in big win at World Juniors

Another day, another victory for Canada at the World Juniors.

Taking on Latvia for its second game in as many days to kick off Group A action at the 2024 World Juniors, Canada downed its opponents in pretty easy fashion, knocking them off by a 10-0 score at the Scandanavium in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Against Latvia, Connor Geekie opened the scoring 5:19 into the first period, before Brayden Yager doubled Canada’s lead less than two minutes later.

Owen Allard, Macklin Celebrini, and Carson Rehkopf added markers in the second period to put Canada up 5-0 into the final 20 minutes.

The third period was more of the same, with Canada’s Fraser Minten, Matthew Wood, Matthew Poitras, and both Rehkopf and Geekie again finding the back of the net to finalize the score.

Mathis Rousseau earned the shutout for Canada, never particularly facing any real trouble from the opposition while making 22 saves in the process.

In other World Juniors Group A action on Wednesday, Finland fell 4-3 to Germany, leaving them winless through two contests and in possible danger of missing the quarterfinals.

In Group B, Slovakia topped Switzerland 3-0 while Czechia crushed Norway 8-1 in the biggest blowout of the tournament yet.

Canada had previously defeated Finland 5-2 on the opening day of the World Juniors, and now sits atop group A with two wins in as many tries. They’re right in the driver’s seat to defend their two gold medals in the previous two tournaments but still have their work cut out for them in their final two group-stage matches.

After a back-to-back schedule to start the tournament, Canada is off tomorrow before hitting the ice once again on Friday.

Canada will close out its round-robin with games against Sweden and Germany on December 29 and 31, with both of those games taking place in the 10:30 am PT/1:30 pm ET time slot.