Wintertime is made for lounging around in comfy sweatpants, but a pair ended up down the drain over the holidays and caused a big headache for a Fraser Valley city.

The City of Mission revealed this week that a Public Works crew found a pair of sweatpants had caused a major clog in one of the city’s sewers.

According to the City, the likely cause was someone flushing the pants right down the toilet.

Over the holidays, Public Works crews discovered that a pair of sweatpants had caused a major clog in one of the city’s sewers. To end up here, the clothing would likely have been flushed down the toilet. 🚽 For more: https://t.co/Q3BIFUzeYH pic.twitter.com/WdVHxFWQ5Q — City of Mission (@Mission_BC) January 11, 2023

The Public Works crew removed the potty pantaloons and repaired the damage. However, the City of Mission also used the incident to remind everyone that the only things that should be flushed are toilet paper, poo, and pee.

“Our collection system, pipes, and wastewater treatment plant run best when processing what they are intended for,” said Colin McLean, operations manager – utilities, in a release. “This is a friendly reminder to stay sewer savvy for the good of our system. This will ensure everyone in the community continues to receive optimal sewer service at all times.”

City of Mission’s Public Works crews have unclogged many items from the sewer system over the years, including food wrappers, diapers, sanitary products, and food scraps.

Even items labelled “flushable” can damage a city’s collection system and wastewater treatment plant, resulting in costly repairs.

The city also published a list of items that should not be flushed or put down the drain. They include:

baby wipes

“flushable” wipes

feminine hygiene products

bandages and wrappers

condoms and wrappers

cotton balls

swabs and Q-tips

dental floss

hair

diapers

facial tissue

hypodermic needles

medications

vitamins

supplements

cat litter

chemicals and solvents

cigarette butts

food scraps

coffee grounds

disposable duster heads

fruit stickers

fats, oil, and grease

paint

paper towels