One of the longest commercial retail space vacancies on Robson Street in downtown Vancouver in recent years has now been filled.

Swatch has just opened a new standalone brick-and-mortar store at 1145 Robson Street, filling a space that was previously the entrance to Milestones restaurant.

As part of Milestones’ withdrawal from Vancouver, the restaurant closed in Fall 2017, leaving the space vacant up until now.

The Swiss watchmaker is only utilizing Milestones’ former first-level space, where the restaurant’s main entrance and bar area were located. The vast majority of the former restaurant space was on the second level, which has been separated and repurposed into additional office space within the John Robson Place building.

The building’s other retail tenants include Bell, Uncle Tetsu Japanese Cheesecake, and Roots.

Just across the street, the former space of the longtime Cactus Club Restaurant at 1136 Robson Street has been vacant since the restaurant’s closure in March 2022.