Several cars damaged after someone stole a TransLink bus in Vancouver

One person has been taken into custody after a TransLink bus was stolen from a transit yard in Vancouver on Thursday evening.

Just after 7 pm, Vancouver police were called to the Vancouver Transit Centre on Hudson Street for reports a transit bus had been stolen.

In an email, Metro Vancouver Transit Police (MVTP) say the bus was being painted when someone managed to get into the yard undetected and take the bus.

“The suspect drove the stolen bus about 10 -12 blocks before coming to a stop in the 7200 block of Hudson Street and fled on foot,” according to the MVTP. “The suspect was arrested shortly after by Vancouver Police.”

While no one was hurt in the incident, several parked cars were damaged.

Transit police are still working to figure out how the suspect was able to access the secure facility and steal the bus.

Can confirm the bus has been found lol pic.twitter.com/GvYenliALG — Vanessa (@bigsportsvan) July 14, 2023

Charges of theft over $5,000 and motor vehicle act offences are being considered.