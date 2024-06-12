FoodRestaurant Openings

Sushi Mura to open new Port Moody location

Marco Ovies
Marco Ovies
|
Jun 12 2024, 11:20 pm
Sushi Mura to open new Port Moody location

It’s common knowledge at this point that Metro Vancouver is home to some pretty epic sushi, and a beloved spot is opening a new location.

“Get ready to indulge in our fresh sushi and experience the new Sushi Mura in Port Moody!” shared the sushi spot on Instagram.

Located at 110 Brew Street, Port Moody, the new spot will open Thursday, June 13, at 11 am and be the chain’s fifth spot in Metro Vancouver. Once open, folks can head in and expect fresh sashimi, special rolls, hot entrees, and a selection of appetizers.

Sushi Mura first opened in 2012 and operated under the brand’s beliefs of “freshness, honesty, and friendliness.”

Will you be at this sushi spot on opening day? Let us know in the comments.

Sushi Mura Port Moody

Address: 110 Brew Street, Port Moody

Instagram

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok

GET MORE DISHED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Marco OviesMarco Ovies
+ Dished
+ Restaurant Openings

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop