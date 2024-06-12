It’s common knowledge at this point that Metro Vancouver is home to some pretty epic sushi, and a beloved spot is opening a new location.

“Get ready to indulge in our fresh sushi and experience the new Sushi Mura in Port Moody!” shared the sushi spot on Instagram.

Located at 110 Brew Street, Port Moody, the new spot will open Thursday, June 13, at 11 am and be the chain’s fifth spot in Metro Vancouver. Once open, folks can head in and expect fresh sashimi, special rolls, hot entrees, and a selection of appetizers.

Sushi Mura first opened in 2012 and operated under the brand’s beliefs of “freshness, honesty, and friendliness.”

Address: 110 Brew Street, Port Moody

