BC-based fans of the long-running reality TV show Survivor will soon see a contestant from Vancouver appear on the show.

Entertainment Weekly recently did a full preview of every contestant set to appear on the 45th season of the CBS show when they highlighted someone whose hometown is Port Coquitlam but who currently resides in Vancouver.

The 29-year-old Vancouverite used three words to describe himself: charismatic, opportunistic, and golden retriever.

That’s technically four words, right?

Based on his bio, it sounds like Kaleb Gebrewold should be a formidable opponent to the other contestants. And he sounds like he has his eyes on the prize.

“$1 million USD goes even further in Canada,” he told Entertainment Weekly.

Gebrewold describes himself as someone who can control their emotions and gather information from other members of the tribe.

On why Gebrewold thinks he’d win, he suggests it’s because he always figures things out.

“I’ve never had the ‘resume,’ but I always figure it out and bring my entire personality, and I expect the best in Survivor.”

The Vancouver survivor has also spent a lot of time around the world.

“I’ve worked remotely since 2017 and have lived in 27 countries. Fiji is 28.”

Fiji, specifically the Mamanuca Islands, is where Season 45 of Survivor takes place.

Survivor is also serving as somewhat of a lifeline for TV networks trying to survive, as 90-minute episodes will fill timeslots that have been vacated by other shows thanks to the Writers Guild of America strike.

The 45th season of Survivor starts on September 27.