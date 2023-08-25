5 must-follow meme accounts if life in BC makes you want to cry

Living in BC can be a grind. If it’s not crazy rent increases, it’s inflation in the grocery aisles, or trying to see a doctor, and on and on and on.

When the sun is shining, Vancouver is at its best and all is forgotten. But for the rainy days to come, here are a few accounts that you should follow to load up on doses of laughter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seabus Memes (@seabusmemes)

No one captures Vancouver better than Seabus Memes. No one. Period. The Friday drops have become the only way to end a tough week. And the weeks that the drop doesn’t arrive hit harder than Ticketmaster crashing when you have Taylor Swift tickets in your cart. When we are blessed by a drop from Daddy, the week is by definition over. Recline in your seat, crack a beer or a Nude, and drink in the joy on screen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dates of YVR (@datesofyvr)

Dating in Vancouver is rough. The horror stories abound. We might as well laugh about it, otherwise, we’d for sure be crying. But, don’t let the name fool you, this account punches the many weaknesses of us Vancouverites right in the gut. A solid must-follow.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blood sweat and builds (@bloodsweatandbuilds)

Easily, one of the best hidden meme gems in BC. We all have our ties to Squamish — whether it’s friends and family, or just the gas station on the way to Whistler — and this account roasts it all hard. A must follow.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Very Victoria (@veryvictoriamemes)

If you know Victoria, you’ll love this page. Inside jokes may abound, but there’s enough Vancouver and BC roped in that even the most unaware Vancouverite can still follow along and enjoy. Definitely worth a follow.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abby Memes (@abbotsfordmemes)

Abbotsford gets a bad rap. This account aims to make it even worse. A clear project of passion, born from a deep love of their community, you definitely don’t need to understand Abbotsford to love a love of what comes out of this account. Another must follow.

Honourable Mention: The Vancity Special

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Vancity Special (@thevancityspecial)

Although new to the scene, they’ve hit our radar a few times. They take aim at the government, and that’s always a deep well of material, and universally applicable to all BCers. Don’t let the name fool you, they’re another must-follow for all BCers.

Did we miss any accounts that keep you laughing when you feel like crying? Let us know in the comments if we need a part two!