20-year-old arrested in connection with boy's killing on Surrey bus

Investigators say they’ve made an arrest in connection with the killing of 17-year-old Ethan Bespflug on a Surrey transit bus last week.

A 20-year-old man from Burnaby is in custody, although no charges have been laid yet, according to Assistant Commissioner Brian Edwards with the Surrey RCMP. Police have not released the man’s name.

Police are still determining the relationship between the suspect and victim, but they know the killing wasn’t random.

Edwards shared his condolences to Bespflug’s friends and family, calling the violence a “senseless crime.” Police are working with Crown prosecutors to determine the next steps, and Edwards says they’re listening to community calls for additional patrols on transit.

Bespflug was stabbed on board a bus in Surrey on April 11, and rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later died. The incident took place last Tuesday around 9:30 pm near King George Boulevard and 100th Avenue.

Police said initial information suggested the incident was targeted, isolated, and not connected to gang activity.

His mother, Holly Indridson, told Daily Hive that Bespflug was a wonderful older brother, friend and son.

“He was always caring about everyone else,” she said. “He was my little buddy.”

She was tracking his phone location while waiting to pick up him from the bus stop last week when she noticed his blue dot had gone off course — and wound up at Royal Columbian Hospital. She rushed to the healthcare centre to learn her son had been attacked.

This month alone, there have been several stabbings on Surrey transit.

Earlier this month, a stranger attacked a man while boarding, slicing his throat in a disturbing random attack.

That victim was seriously injured but survived, and the suspect is facing terrorism and attempted murder charges.

This weekend, a young man on board a train at Surrey Central SkyTrain Station was brought to hospital with a stab wound to his abdomen.

Ethan’s mother said she wants to see more security on Metro Vancouver transit to stop incidents like her son’s in the future, and she also wants to encourage other parents to get their kids’ mental health help if they need it.

Bespflug had just wrapped up his Grade 10 studies at Bakerview Centre for Learning and was due to graduate next year.

Two of Bespflug’s aunts, one who’s Indridson’s sister and another on his father’s side, have each arranged online fundraisers to help with funeral costs for the family.

With files from Megan Devlin and Sarah Anderson