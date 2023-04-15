A young man was stabbed on board a SkyTrain in Surrey this weekend

A stabbing on a SkyTrain in Surrey sent a young man to hospital over the weekend, and this is just the latest violent incident to occur on public transit in the region this month.

Stephen Crosby with Metro Vancouver Transit Police told Daily Hive by email that both Transit Police and Surrey RCMP responded to reports of a stabbing early Saturday morning.

The incident happened on board a train at Surrey Central SkyTrain Station.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was located and brought to hospital with a stab wound to his abdomen. He’s since been released and Police have no suspect in custody yet.

“It is not yet known what led to the stabbing but it does not appear to be linked to any of the previously reported incidents on transit,” said Crosby.

The investigation is still in its early stages and police are expected to share more details in the future.

This latest stabbing incident happened on the heels of an announcement made by TransLink CEO Kevin Quinn in a press conference following a series of violent attacks onboard Metro Vancouver’s public transit network.

“You have my assurance that we are doing everything we can in coordinating with our local, municipal, and provincial authorities to make our system safe, and we’ll continue to explore ways to make our system safe,” said Quinn.

There have been a few high-profile violent incidents on public transit in Surrey alone this month.

On April 1, a stranger attacked a man while boarding, slicing his throat in a disturbing random attack. That victim was seriously injured but survived, and the suspect is facing terrorism and attempted murder charges.

Then, earlier this week, a 17-year-old boy died of his injuries following a stabbing aboard a bus in Surrey Tuesday evening.

With files from Daily Hive Staff.