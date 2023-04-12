NewsCrime

17-year-old dead after being stabbed on a bus in Surrey

Megan Devlin
Apr 12 2023, 5:06 pm
Margarita Young/Shutterstock

A 17-year-old boy has died of his injuries following a stabbing aboard a bus in Surrey Tuesday evening.

Homicide investigators are taking over the case, and so far, authorities say there’s no indication this was connected to the Surrey bus throat-slashing that happened on April 1.

The Tuesday evening stabbing happened around 9:30 pm, and Mounties were called to King George Boulevard and 100 Avenue because of an assault with a weapon report. The victim was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.

“Initial information suggests this was a targeted and isolated incident,” Cpl. Vanessa Munn said in a news release.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team doesn’t believe it’s linked to gang conflict.

“We are still in the early stages of the investigation,” says Sgt. Timothy Pierotti of IHIT said in a news release. “Investigators are asking any witnesses who have yet to speak with police, to contact IHIT immediately.”

Anyone with dashcam in the area is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at [email protected] Now that it’s a murder case, IHIT will be handling the investigation going forward.

This is the second knife attack aboard a Surrey bus this month and the first one to be fatal. On April 1, a stranger attacked a man while boarding, slicing his throat in a disturbing random attack. That victim was seriously injured but survived, and the suspect is facing terrorism and attempted murder charges.

