17-year-old dead after being stabbed on a bus in Surrey

A 17-year-old boy has died of his injuries following a stabbing aboard a bus in Surrey Tuesday evening.

Homicide investigators are taking over the case, and so far, authorities say there’s no indication this was connected to the Surrey bus throat-slashing that happened on April 1.

The Tuesday evening stabbing happened around 9:30 pm, and Mounties were called to King George Boulevard and 100 Avenue because of an assault with a weapon report. The victim was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.

“Initial information suggests this was a targeted and isolated incident,” Cpl. Vanessa Munn said in a news release.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team doesn’t believe it’s linked to gang conflict.

You might also like: Man critically injured in stabbing on bus in Surrey

“We are still in the early stages of the investigation,” says Sgt. Timothy Pierotti of IHIT said in a news release. “Investigators are asking any witnesses who have yet to speak with police, to contact IHIT immediately.”

Anyone with dashcam in the area is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at [email protected] Now that it’s a murder case, IHIT will be handling the investigation going forward.

This is the second knife attack aboard a Surrey bus this month and the first one to be fatal. On April 1, a stranger attacked a man while boarding, slicing his throat in a disturbing random attack. That victim was seriously injured but survived, and the suspect is facing terrorism and attempted murder charges.