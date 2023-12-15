Police stop Grinch’s attempt to steal Christmas toys from Surrey non-profit

A man in North Surrey attempted to steal toys from a non-profit in North Surrey that would be going to children for Christmas.

In a poetic release titled “The break-in before Christmas,” Surrey RCMP shared details about the attempted theft, which occurred in the wee hours of the morning.

The incident occurred on December 12, 13 days before Christmas, at the 13600 block of 102 Avenue “while the city was asleep.”

At around 2:15 am, a call came into Surrey RCMP. Frontline officers showed up at the building to see if anyone was trying to break in, and at the rear, a man with a cart with three large boxes full of toys was located, ready to leave.

“The man was detained and questioned about the toys, he did not say they were for little girls and boys,” reads the Surrey RCMP release.

The boxes were seized and returned to the Surrey non-profit, but police say the investigation is ongoing.

No details about charges against the Grinch were revealed.

“The toys were all saved thanks to the quick response of frontline members, they will surely bring joy that the kids will remember.”

We’ve reached out to Surrey RCMP for more information about the non-profit.