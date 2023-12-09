NewsCrime

Man found guilty of first-degree murder of 13-year-old girl found dead in Burnaby park

Megan Devlin
Dec 9 2023, 12:00 am
More than six years after a 13-year-old girl was found dead in Burnaby’s Central Park, a man has been found guilty of her murder.

A jury delivered the guilty verdict for Ibrahim Ali after less than 24 hours of deliberation. He has yet to be sentenced.

The girl’s name is protected by a publication ban, but her death sparked heartbreak and outrage across the region. Her family reported her missing on July 18, 2017, after she didn’t come back from what was supposed to be a quick trip to Tim Hortons. She was found dead in the brush at the local park just after 1 am.

The investigation appeared to make little progress for some time before police arrested Ali, a Syrian refugee who had come to Canada only months before the murder.

His trial was delayed several times before going ahead this fall. Court proceedings are scheduled to resume on Tuesday.

