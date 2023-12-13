NewsCanadaCrimeCanada

Canadian driver busted for going 200 km/h blames tummy ache

Jack Landau
Jack Landau
Dec 13 2023, 8:56 pm
Canadian driver busted for going 200 km/h blames tummy ache
OPP | Pormezz/Shutterstock

An Ontario driver blamed a passenger’s stomach ache after being caught driving almost 200 km/h.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Highway Safety Division shared a photo of a radar gun registering 192 km/h after a 42-year-old driver was nabbed on the QEW at Fifty Road in Hamilton.

Police allege the individual, when stopped, explained to Burlington OPP officers that he was speeding at almost double the posted limit “to get his passenger with a stomach ache home.”

Unfortunately for this motorist, this excuse didn’t fly, and he was charged with stunt driving, issued a 30-day licence suspension, and his vehicle was impounded for 14 days — adding a major headache to that pre-existing stomach ache.

It’s just the latest ridiculous excuse motorists have attempted to pull off in hopes of escaping a speeding ticket, or worse.

At the height of the pandemic, an Ontario motorist claimed that they were infected with COVID-19 in a bid to scare away ticketing officers.

That same year, another Toronto driver was stopped driving 95 km/h in a 50 km/h and told police that he was late for a Raptors playoff game.

In 2021, a Toronto driver stopped for going 82 km/h in a 50 km/h zone tried to convince a cop that he wasn’t actually speeding, instead saying the car was speeding.

Needless to say, that excuse didn’t work out for the motorist either.

