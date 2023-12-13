Canadian driver busted for going 200 km/h blames tummy ache

An Ontario driver blamed a passenger’s stomach ache after being caught driving almost 200 km/h.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Highway Safety Division shared a photo of a radar gun registering 192 km/h after a 42-year-old driver was nabbed on the QEW at Fifty Road in Hamilton.

192km/h – Driver speeding to get his passenger with a stomach ache home.

Maybe the speed was agravating the nauseau?🤔

Stopped on QEW/Fifty Rd. Hamilton. A 42 year old driver stopped and charged by Burlington OPP for stunt driving, with a 30-day licence suspension and 14-day vehicle impound.

Police allege the individual, when stopped, explained to Burlington OPP officers that he was speeding at almost double the posted limit “to get his passenger with a stomach ache home.”

Unfortunately for this motorist, this excuse didn’t fly, and he was charged with stunt driving, issued a 30-day licence suspension, and his vehicle was impounded for 14 days — adding a major headache to that pre-existing stomach ache.

It’s just the latest ridiculous excuse motorists have attempted to pull off in hopes of escaping a speeding ticket, or worse.

At the height of the pandemic, an Ontario motorist claimed that they were infected with COVID-19 in a bid to scare away ticketing officers.

That same year, another Toronto driver was stopped driving 95 km/h in a 50 km/h and told police that he was late for a Raptors playoff game.

In 2021, a Toronto driver stopped for going 82 km/h in a 50 km/h zone tried to convince a cop that he wasn’t actually speeding, instead saying the car was speeding.

Needless to say, that excuse didn’t work out for the motorist either.