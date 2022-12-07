Police hone in on East Vancouver neighbourhood for city's 13th homicide

The Vancouver Police Department is looking into the city’s 13th homicide, and a residential East Vancouver neighbourhood is the primary area of investigation.

According to police, the victim was a 30-year-old man from Burnaby.

Kevin Liew, the victim in question, was found badly injured near Burnaby Hospital on November 17. Police say that due to the seriousness of his injuries, he was taken to Royal Columbian Hospital and died Monday.

Despite passing away in Burnaby, the investigation is taking place in East Vancouver.

Evidence that Vancouver Police have gathered so far has led them to an abandoned residence near 8th Avenue and Renfrew Street.

Police believe that the offence occurred in this area and have been working for several days to collect evidence.

“Police do not believe this was a random crime and do not believe there is an ongoing risk to the public.”

So far, no charges have been laid, and the investigation is ongoing.

Police have also released a photo of the victim in hopes that the public might have more information about this homicide that may have occurred in East Vancouver.

This photo of Liew was taken at a SkyTrain station in Burnaby on November 14, three days before he was found badly injured near Burnaby Hospital.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 604-717-2500.