Two people have been killed in a triple shooting in Coquitlam

Two people have been killed and a third person is injured after a shooting in Coquitlam on Wednesday evening.

Mounties were called to the area of Dawes Hill Road and Mundy Street around 7:45 pm after receiving multiple calls to 911 about a possible shooting.

When officers arrived, they found multiple shell casings and two unresponsive victims inside a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds.

In a release, RCMP says one victim was pronounced dead on scene while another was transported to hospital and later succumbed to their injuries.

They also found a third victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. That person has been taken to hospital.

Coquitlam RCMP is advising the public of a double homicide that occurred in Coquitlam at 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday, November 23, 2022.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called out and will be working with the Coquitlam RCMP.

Any witnesses or persons who may have video footage, including dashcam, surveillance or cellphone video are asked to contact investigators.