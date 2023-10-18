Surrey driver without an "L" or "N" caught speeding well over limit

A BMW driver was handed a $468 ticket in Surrey for speeding at dangerous levels.

Surrey RCMP posted on X that a driver was clocked at 147 km/h, a whopping 77 km/h over the limit of the area they were caught speeding in.

The BMW was pulled over at the 13600 block of Highway 10.

RCMP told Daily Hive that the vehicle the driver was speeding in was a BMW 328D.

The most recent make of the 328D is valued at over $46,000, making us wonder how bad the driver will feel about a $468 ticket.

RCMP also told Daily Hive that the driver was on a regular licence, not an “L” or an “N.”

Surrey RCMP said the driver’s vehicle will be impounded for seven days. Surrey RCMP also had a message for those who decide to speed.

“Slow down and follow [the] posted speed limit!” RCMP added.

Last month, we spoke to a lawyer about speeding in Canada, who suggested that the government should force manufacturers to put a maximum limit on their vehicles.

Do you agree?