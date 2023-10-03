North Vancouver "L" driver caught speeding had cheeky response to police

A 19-year-old “L” driver caught speeding by the North Vancouver RCMP told officers, “The other driver was going faster.”

On September 29, the “L” driver in question was stopped after police caught him travelling at 199 km/h in an 80 km/h zone.

North Vancouver RCMP said the speeding driver was racing with another vehicle on the Upper Levels highway near Lonsdale Avenue. Police did not catch the second driver.

“L” drivers must be driving with a supervisor, which this 19-year-old did not have. What he did have was too many passengers.

The North Vancouver man was issued several tickets, including excessive speed, driving without due care, and “attention and drive contrary to restrictions.”

The 19-year-old will owe almost $1,500 in total fines and had his vehicle impounded for seven days.

North Vancouver RCMP is reminding the public that “speed remains the number one cause of death on our roadways.”

“When it comes to speeding and dangerous driving, every death is a preventable death. We are committed more than ever to stopping irresponsible drivers through enforcement and education,” said North Vancouver RCMP Media Relations Officer Constable Mansoor Sahak.