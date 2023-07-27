Three arrested after unprovoked stabbings at Surrey SkyTrain station

Three men were arrested — and have since been released — in connection to allegedly unprovoked stabbings at a Surrey SkyTrain station that took place in June.

According to Metro Vancouver Transit Police, the incident occurred on June 21 at around 9 pm.

Police responded to a call near Surrey Central SkyTrain Station following the alleged stabbings involving three male victims.

One victim was allegedly stabbed in the back, another stabbed in the chest, and another victim was struck in the head with an object, then bear-sprayed in the face.

Two of the victims were transported to the hospital by Emergency Health Services, and all three men have physically recovered from their injuries.

An ensuing investigation led to the arrest of three suspects connected to the Surrey SkyTrain stabbings, who were hit with recommendations for charges of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

All three suspects have since been released “with several conditions pending their next court appearance.”

“We hope that the outcomes in this case serve to demonstrate that anyone responsible for violence on or near the transit system will be held accountable,” Constable Amanda Steed of Transit Police said in a statement.