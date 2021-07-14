A look inside Surrey's first luxury high-rise (PHOTOS)

As the world gradually reopens, Metro Vancouver residents are taking a closer look at the changes they’ve made over the past year and a half and the next set of goals they wish to achieve.

For many, buying property is high on their list, whether first-time buyers, upsizers, or well-seasoned investors. But with a wealth of projects under construction across the Lower Mainland, developers have had to choose the location for their next development wisely.

Allure Ventures Inc. did precisely this with The Grand on King George, a 46-storey residential tower in Surrey City Centre. With homes starting from the low $400,000, the development presents buyers with an opportunity to invest in the rapidly growing and appreciating Whalley real estate market.

Location is one of the first considerations anyone house hunting must make, and at The Grand on King George, future residents will be right in the heart of Surrey’s thriving centre — an urban hub with an abundance of amenities within walking distance.

Among the nearby amenities in this highly walkable area are Surrey Civic Plaza, Simon Fraser University, Whalley Athletic Park, Holland Park, Central City Shopping Centre, Canadian Tire, Shoppers Drug Mart, and Nesters Food Market.

The residential tower is situated just a four-minute walk from Gateway SkyTrain Station, making it easy for residents to take transit to downtown Vancouver and surrounding Metro Vancouver cities.

This central, all-encompassing community — the new medical and educational hub of Surrey City Centre — is served by additional transit options, including the RapidBus line and TransLink buses. In the future, this will also include the planned Surrey-Langley SkyTrain.

The Grand on King George has been designed to offer residents every convenience they may need in their next neighbourhood, with homes built to an unmatched level of luxury. Every inch of the interiors is being designed by Cristina Oberti Interior Design, evoking a timeless look with high-quality materials.

As soon as residents enter the bright and spacious lobby, they will be met by a 24-hour concierge, adding that extra peace of mind and convenience should a package arrive while you’re at work or out running errands.

Inside the one- and two-bedroom homes, which are available in a total of nine different, spacious floor plans, residents can infuse their own personality in the decor by choosing a curated light or dark colour scheme.

Anyone who has been searching for a home with a kitchen primed for hosting guests will quickly be captivated by The Grand on King George. The wood accents of each culinary space add a texture and warmth complemented by the premium Samsung appliances that are integrated into linear cabinetry.

We can already imagine how satisfying it would be to prepare a restaurant-inspired meal on the gas cooktop and sync up all of the stainless steel WiFi-enabled aforementioned appliances when you need them. At the same time, you could make use of the home automation system and air-conditioning, keeping you cool while you create in chef mode.

Little luxuries can be found throughout each home at The Grand on King George, whether it’s in the spa-inspired bathrooms, with Grohe faucets, stunning porcelain tiles, and elegant countertops, or the bedroom closets featuring custom millwork and lighting to elevate the experience of getting ready.

Since The Grand on King George pushes beyond what is considered the norm in home building and design, walls throughout each unit are covered with a Level 5 finishing unique to the construction industry, which means the pristine look will last a lifetime.

Expansive floor-to-ceiling windows in each home allow natural light to fill living spaces and shine a spotlight on this premium home design finishing. And with all units boasting large balconies with Instagram-worthy views, residents can easily transition between their indoor and outdoor areas.

Outside of their personal home sanctuary, every resident at The Grand on King George can enjoy exclusive access to over 23,000 sq ft of luxury shared amenities. Nestled on the sixth floor of the tower, the amenity space features a yoga and wellness studio, an exercise room, a TV and video game room, a games room, a virtual reality room, and an event room.

These incredible on-site amenities make it easier to live, work, work out, and enjoy downtime without ever having to leave the complex. For those who are working remotely, there is a spacious boardroom and workstations.

Did we mention the rooftop patio complete with dedicated spaces for adults, children, and four-legged friends? This amenity space extension feels more like a boutique hotel offering with walking areas, an outdoor kitchen for summertime barbecuing, lush gardens, and picturesque views for days.

If you’re intrigued to see what The Grand on King George could offer you as a future resident, it’s certainly worth taking a tour of Allure Ventures’ stunning two-floor sales centre. Located at 13629 108th Avenue in Surrey, the two-suite presentation centre officially opens to the public on Saturday, July 17 and Sunday, July 18, from noon to 5 pm.

To be the first to discover Surrey’s most luxurious high-rise, register at thegrandkg.com. Please note, homes are slated to be ready for resident move-ins in early 2025.