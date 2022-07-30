Triple-shooting in Surrey leaves one dead, two in hospital

A local sports complex in a South Surrey community was the site of a likely-targeted shooting on Saturday, July 30.

According to Surrey RCMP, they are on scene following a shooting that left one man deceased and two others seriously injured.

At around 2:45 pm, Surrey RCMP said they responded to a report of a shooting in the 14600-block of 20th Avenue by Softball City.

Police arrived, locating three male victims “in medical distress suffering from gunshot wounds.” One of the attending officers provided life-saving measures until Emergency Health Services arrived.

“Despite life-saving measures, one of the injured men succumbed to his injuries on scene,” said Surrey RCMP.

The other two victims were brought to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Now, police are looking for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage from the area to reach out.

Expect the area around Softball City to be cordoned off while police and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) look into the shooting.

While the investigation is in its early stages as police gather evidence, their initial thoughts are that this was a targeted incident. Police say there is “no concern for public safety.”

Now, anyone with information who hasn’t come forward yet is asked to reach IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or email at [email protected]