Arrest made decades after suspected sexual assaults of little girl in Surrey

A man in his 60s has been arrested and charged in connection with suspected sexual assaults involving a little girl in Surrey more than 30 years ago.

In a release, Surrey RCMP says the alleged sexual assaults occurred between 1985-1988 and involved a young female child who was attending the Sunday school program.

In July 2021, Mounties in Surrey received a report of the historical sexual assaults that apparently happened at Christ Church Surrey Centre on Old McLellan Road and then moved to Christ the Redeemer Anglican Parish on Bell Road in late 1988.

At the time of the offence, the accused was a member of the church committee and Synod Delegate.

According to the release, in March of this year, one count of sexual assault was laid against 68-year-old Brian Robert Walks, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Although the alleged incident occurred more than 30 years ago, we believe that there are likely people in the community who attended the church and may have additional information, says Surrey RCMP Media Relations Officer, Corporal Vanessa Munn. Anyone with information, especially those who attended the named churches in the 1980’s are asked to contact the Surrey RCMP.

Walks was arrested on March 13 and later released on court-imposed conditions which limit his access to persons under the age of 16 years.