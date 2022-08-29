Surrey resident started shaking after scoring massive lottery win

A lottery winner in Surrey had a visceral response to their massive lottery win this month.

The BC Lottery Corporation (BCLC) shared the news on Monday that Mandeep Maan won the $2 million jackpot from the BC/49 draw on August 17, 2022.

“When I learned I won, I was in my truck and started shaking,” said Maan.

“I told my wife and she started crying. She woke up our kids, and they started crying as well – at first, they thought something bad happened!”

Maan is a regular lottery player. He checked his winning ticket, which he bought at Town Pantry on 88th Avenue in Langley, with the BCLC’s Lotto! app.

“It feels great, I feel very lucky to have won the lottery. It’s going to make things smoother for helping my kids,” he said.

After excitedly telling his family about the win, he plans to help his daughter with education and will take some time to figure out what’s next.

BC/49 is a BC-only lottery game that draws on Wednesdays and Saturdays and so far, BC lottery players have cashed in on more than $18 million in BC/49 prizes.