“I am a simple man": Lottery winner has no plans with his mega winnings

An Edmonton man has a reason to celebrate after winning a Lotto 6/49 top prize; however, he said he has no plans with his massive winnings.

During the July 30 draw, Pritpal Chahal discovered he had won $17,183,706.90.

Chahal checked his ticket in a local store and couldn’t believe his eyes when he scanned it on the self-checker.

“I was confused and in disbelief,” Chahal said in a Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) news release. “At first, I needed to count the numbers.”

He scanned his ticket a total of eight times to confirm his win and says at this point he

doesn’t have any plans for his windfall.

“I am a simple man; I live life peacefully,” Chahal added.

Chahal picked up his winning ticket at Shoppers Drug Mart at 250 Watt Common SW in

Edmonton on the day of the draw. He won by matching all six winning numbers for the July

30 draw – 9, 21, 22, 27, 35, and 47.

Chahal’s win marks Alberta’s 20th lottery win of $1 million or more this year.