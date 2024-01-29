NewsReal EstateUrbanized

"Shady af": $1,000 kitchen-less Surrey rental listing suggests eating at restaurants

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
Jan 29 2024, 9:38 pm
Facebook Marketplace

Eating out isn’t cheap in Metro Vancouver, but a Surrey rental that doesn’t offer a kitchen says not to worry, as there are many restaurants in the area.

In a Facebook Marketplace listing, someone is advertising a fully furnished one-bedroom suite with a private washroom on the ground level of a brand-new townhouse.

Some amenities include access to a gym and garden, plus air conditioning.

However, the renter would not get access to any kitchen facilities. And the bed looks tiny.

surrey rental

Facebook Marketplace

All that for $1,000 per month.

The listing states that “many restaurants and grocery stores” are just a five-minute walk away.

While $1,000 per month may be cheap, that number will spike quickly if you’re a renter forced to eat out daily.

The rental listing caught the attention of the Surrey subreddit.

One Reddit user said, “Eating out is expensive! Imagine having to do it most [of] the time?”

We concur.

Another Redditor also provided some helpful resources for renters who might have questions about their rights while suggesting the listing seems “shady af.”

Comment
byu/Spiritual_Aioli3396 from discussion
inSurreyBC

This is far from abnormal, though, as Daily Hive Urbanized has covered several listings that either suggest the tenant can’t cook or the landlord has provided extremely limited facilities.

Is there any world that exists where you’d agree to rent a place that didn’t offer you a kitchen? Let us know in the comments.

