A Richmond bedroom rental offers very little in exchange for a sizeable monthly rent.

For $1,200 a month, you get a “cozy” 200 sq ft bedroom in a townhouse, including a bedside table, desk and wardrobe.

A Craigslist listing suggests the occupant of the cozy room also gets access to a bathroom, a living room, a microwave, a washer, a dryer, and a refrigerator.

Some of the restrictions include no smoking, no pets, and no cooking, and a background and credit check are involved. The rental would also require a one-year lease. Tenants also “must” purchase insurance.

Thankfully, the listing states that the landlord is “easy to get along with and communicative.”

Even though the tenant won’t be able to cook anything besides microwave dinners, the listing states that there are plenty of amenities in the surrounding area, including shopping, dining and entertainment.

Some rentals around Metro Vancouver offer much more for the same or less than this Richmond rental, including this Burnaby bachelor pad, which is also $1,200 per month.

Unfortunately, many rentals around Metro Vancouver, specifically bachelor pads, don’t allow full kitchen access. Another bachelor suite listed for $1,200 per month at least includes a hot plate.