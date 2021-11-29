Surrey RCMP say men are getting robbed by the escorts they hired

Surrey RCMP are warning the public about a series of unique robberies they’re tracking.

According to police, the robberies have originated through escort service sites.

“Recently, Surrey RCMP has seen a few instances of men hiring an escort, meeting at a prearranged location for a sexual encounter and then being robbed,” reads a release from Cpl. Vanessa Munn.

RCMP say they believe there are more victims that haven’t come forward to police, but police want to hear from them at 604-599-0502.

“Any encounters that involve meeting up with unknown individuals that take place behind closed doors, brings about inherent risk to all parties involved,” warns RCMP, who have some safety tips for the public who are meeting up with people they don’t know: