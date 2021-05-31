Yesterday, hundreds of people gathered at Scott Road in Surrey for a peaceful protest in solidarity with the people of Palestine.

This is one of many other pro-Palestine protests seen across Canada in recent weeks. Two weeks ago, there was a massive turnout for a pro-Palestine rally at the Vancouver Art Gallery.

The peaceful protest and rally was organized by Husnain Nawaz and multiple members of the public on a Facebook event page, with the goal to continue pressing for change.

The event began at 2 pm at 96 Avenue and Scott Road and lasted over three hours, ending at 72 Avenue and Scott Road in Surrey.

Nawaz and his team worked with the Surrey RCMP and Delta Police to ensure they had public safety measures such as mask protocols and social distancing.

The police and other officials had to manage the traffic on the streets, diverting a couple of buses. Surrey RCMP told Daily Hive in an interview it was a peaceful demonstration.

Many of the protestors drove cars with Palestine flags. Others walked with pro-Palestine banners shouting slogans like “Free Free Palestine” and “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”