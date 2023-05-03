One victim injured and one dead in Surrey parking lot shooting

The shooting occurred in a parking lot at this intersection. (Google Maps)

One victim is injured and another is dead in connection with a Surrey parking lot shooting.

Surrey RCMP is working with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) after a shooting in the Guildford area of Surrey.

The shooting took place on May 2 at around 8 pm.

On Tuesday night, Surrey RCMP received a report of a shooting in the parking lot located in the 14800 block of 108 Avenue.

When police arrived on the scene, they located two victims who were suffering from gunshot wounds. Both of the victims were transported to the hospital, but one has since succumbed to his injuries. The other has sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

IHIT is working in partnership with the Surrey RCMP to investigate the incident.

RCMP says that police are currently in the evidence-gathering phase, but current information suggests that the incident was targeted with ties to the “BC Gang Conflict.”

Police also believe that a possible suspect vehicle was located a short time later in Langley, and there are some indications that there was an attempt to light the vehicle on fire.

Earlier today, Surrey RCMP asked witnesses or anyone with dash camera footage who was in the area between 7 and 8:30 pm to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT or by email at [email protected]