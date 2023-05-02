NewsCrime

Campfire gone wrong: Fight between campers leads to serious injuries

Megan Devlin
May 2 2023, 8:14 pm
Volodya Senkiv/Shutterstock

A young man was left with serious injuries after he was attacked by three people on a camping trip in the Okanagan last month.

The 21-year-old man was camping on a Forest Service Road near Aston Creek when his group of friends encountered another group of young adults.

The two groups came together around a campfire, but as the evening progressed the man got in an argument with three people from the other group. The man went to hide in his vehicle, and the three individuals followed up and damaged his vehicle.

During the incident, the man was assaulted and was seriously injured. He was taken to hospital that night.

Mounties are investigating and looking for more details about what happened. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Enderby detachment at 250-838-6818.

