Surrey neighbourhood evacuated after community member finds grenade

Surrey RCMP officers are alerting the public about a temporary closure of the Guildford RCMP station after a potentially live grenade was brought to the station.

On January 27, at approximately 11:30 am, someone showed up at the RCMP Guildford office with a grenade.

The person stated that they located the device in a park at the 16100-block on 102 Avenue and wanted to turn it over to the police.

Surrey RCMP says that the functionality of the grenade is currently unknown and that it may be live. However, until they can confirm that it is, or isn’t, it will be treated as a live explosive device.

The Guildford office, located near 148 Street and 103 Avenue, and the surrounding areas have been evacuated. RCMP has called on explosive experts to assist with the safe disposal of the device.

“We urge the public to contact police immediately if you find a suspicious device or possible explosive.” Media Relations Officer Constable Sarbjit K. Sangha said in a statement. “Do not handle or transport it, keep your distance, and call 911.”

Members of the public are being warned to not attend the Guildford police station office until further notice, and have also been told to avoid the surrounding area.

104 Avenue is currently closed in both directions between 146 and 149 Street.

Anyone with information related to this incident is being asked to call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477.