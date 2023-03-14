One person dead in Grandview Heights shooting

A homicide investigation is underway in Surrey after a person was found dead inside a vehicle in the Grandview Heights area Monday night.

Surrey RCMP says reports of shots being fired led officers to the residential neighbourhood near 22nd Avenue and 168th Street around 8 pm.

They found a person inside a parked vehicle who appeared to have been shot.

“The investigation is currently underway, in its early stages, and Surrey RCMP Officers are canvassing for witnesses in the area,” the Surrey RCMP said in a release.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or email at [email protected]